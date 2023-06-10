Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after buying an additional 695,662 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 284,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WH opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

