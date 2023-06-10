Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Sells $55,350,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Compass Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.52. 4,029,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,864. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

