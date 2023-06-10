Comparing SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) & Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49% SCI Engineered Materials 8.82% 24.72% 17.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and SCI Engineered Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.77 $1.96 million $0.47 8.51

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCI Engineered Materials.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding. Its markets include automotive, optical coatings, and defense and aerospace. The company was founded by Edward R. Funk and Ingeborg V. Funk in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

