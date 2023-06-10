Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

