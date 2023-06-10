Colgate-Palmolive (CL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.