CoinField Coin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $74.64 million and approximately $43.03 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

