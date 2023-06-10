Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $106.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Clearfield Stock Up 6.8 %
Clearfield stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. Clearfield has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
