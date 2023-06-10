Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.4 %

CLNE stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

