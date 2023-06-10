Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.86. 6,669,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,219. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

