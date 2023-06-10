Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Dada Nexus comprises about 1.9% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

