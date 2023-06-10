Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.70. 42,771,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,699,400. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.62 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

