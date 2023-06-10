Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 12,173,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,187,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

