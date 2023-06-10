Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 16,327,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,022,650. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

