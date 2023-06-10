Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.97. 4,406,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

