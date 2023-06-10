Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.97. 4,406,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.