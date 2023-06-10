Citigroup Downgrades Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) to Neutral

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alpha Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Alpha Services and Trading Up 8.8 %

ALBKY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

