Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$9.55. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 166,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$592.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

