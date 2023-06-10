Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.
Ciena stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
