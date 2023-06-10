Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Ciena stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

