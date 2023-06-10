Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ciena worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

