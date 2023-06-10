ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.49

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.49 and traded as high as $26.57. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 9,026 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

