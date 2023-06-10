Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Position Reduced by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,984 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

