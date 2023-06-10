Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.20 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.82 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.