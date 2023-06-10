Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 306.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

