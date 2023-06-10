Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 6,214 shares changing hands.
Chase Packaging Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
