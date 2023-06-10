Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 6,214 shares changing hands.

Chase Packaging Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Chase Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.