CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 0.5%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €87.10 ($93.66) and last traded at €87.60 ($94.19). 1,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.00 ($94.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWC shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.