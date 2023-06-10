Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.84. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 22,476 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.