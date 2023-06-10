Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.84. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 22,476 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

