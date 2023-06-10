CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 33,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 409,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
CBL International Trading Up 4.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69.
CBL International Company Profile
CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.
