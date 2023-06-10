Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.08. 2,488,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,056. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.07.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

