Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 0.9%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 2,529,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,487,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

