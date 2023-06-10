Casper Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $461.10 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,775,947,124 coins and its circulating supply is 11,091,075,299 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,773,711,875 with 11,088,970,049 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04412433 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,304,481.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

