CashBackPro Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $132,842.51 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform.

