Carrier Global Co. (CARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

