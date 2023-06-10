CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

PRTS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 623,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,299. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,091.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,179 shares of company stock worth $1,620,998 over the last ninety days. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Articles

