Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.45-$6.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,230,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

