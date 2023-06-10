Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $298,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,662. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

