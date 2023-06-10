Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.44

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.44 and traded as high as C$106.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$105.91, with a volume of 1,340,752 shares traded.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

