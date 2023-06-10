Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 4.7% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 1,562,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,612. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

