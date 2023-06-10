Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 0.9%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$21.86 and last traded at C$21.92. 308,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 453,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.59.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

