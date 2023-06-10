Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.14% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unitil by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of UTL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 32,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,587. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $865.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

