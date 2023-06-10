Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 28,032 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $642,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 254,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $890.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

