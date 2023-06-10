Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,720,000 after acquiring an additional 476,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock remained flat at $63.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 845,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,059. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.