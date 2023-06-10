Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,720,000 after acquiring an additional 476,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of CCEP stock remained flat at $63.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 845,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,059. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.