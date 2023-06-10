Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $45.37. 401,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,912. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

