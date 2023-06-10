Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 7,955 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,265. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.