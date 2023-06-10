Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 4,822 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 388.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,742. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $316.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

