Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 15,957 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. LTC Properties makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,827. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

