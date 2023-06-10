Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $906.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,354. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $911.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.62. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

