Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Machinery worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,333. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.