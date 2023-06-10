Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 1,827,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,977. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.