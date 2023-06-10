Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 909,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,934. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

