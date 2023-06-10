Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Genmab A/S makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 173,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

