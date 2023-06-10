Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 179,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,494. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

